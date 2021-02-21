(Bloomberg) -- Former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada Mark Carney has been appointed to the board of Stripe Inc. amid reports that the financial technology business is preparing a new funding round.

“The very nature of commerce has changed over the past decade,” Carney said in a statement posted on Stripe’s website. “I look forward to supporting Stripe over the coming years as they build the global infrastructure that enables the internet to become the engine for strong and inclusive economic growth.”

Carney, who is the United Nations special envy for climate action, will help guide Stripe in its efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies, according to the statement.

The appointment, reported earlier by the Sunday Times, comes as Stripe prepares for a new primary funding round that could value the company in excess of $100 billion, Forbes said Wednesday.

“As Stripe enters its second decade, Mark’s unparalleled experience of the highest levels of financial services and central banking will be of enormous benefit as we work to grow the GDP of the internet,” John Collison, co-founder and president of Stripe, said in the statement..

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.