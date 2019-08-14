(Bloomberg) -- President Mauricio Macri is set to unveil a plan to ease the economic pain of Argentines struggling with unemployment and inflation in a late attempt to recover from a scorching primary election defeat this week.

The measures include a boost to child care benefits, extra tax exemptions to lower-income Argentines, and special conditions for small and medium-sized companies to pay taxes, according to a government official familiar with the plan. The administration is also considering ways to increase the minimum wage and to contain fuel price increases, said the person, requesting anonymity because the plan isn’t public.

Macri is expected make an announcement Wednesday morning in Buenos Aires, the person said, adding that no approval from the International Monetary Fund will be necessary. A press officer for the presidential palace did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment outside of business hours.

Macri said his economics advisers were working on possible measures during a Monday news conference in which he refused to throw in the towel despite losing the primary vote to leftist Alberto Fernandez by 15 points. Macri said at the occasion that the election had been a “message” from Argentines, and that he had heard it. Yet political analysts say it will be extremely difficult for him to overcome such a large margin before the Oct. 27 election.

The Argentine peso has weakened 19% in the past two days as investors fear that Fernandez may adopt the type of interventionist policies that were common place during the government of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, now his running mate. The currency collapse is likely to fuel inflation that already runs around 50% per year.

