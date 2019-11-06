(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp.’s Chris Kempczinski, who didn’t own any common stock when he was promoted to chief executive officer, bought $500,000 of shares in the restaurant company on Wednesday.

Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares in the Chicago-based firm for $193.81 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

Kempczinski, who was elevated to the top job on Sunday following the resignation of Stephen Easterbrook, sold his entire holding of McDonald’s common shares earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

