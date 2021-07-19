This is not the end of the cycle, we're not heading into a bear market or recession: John Zechner

Retail investors who fueled a basket of meme stocks to meteoric heights are getting pummeled by a risk-off environment and waning enthusiasm for their favorite high-flying stocks.

The group of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg fell as much as 4.4 per cent on Monday, marking a sixth straight decline, after its worst week since late February. The basket’s longest losing streak since taking Wall Street by storm comes as the spread of the delta variant sparks concerns about the future of global economic growth.

The recent selloff signals the end of the latest chapter to the meme mania where amateur investors are faced with the reality of investing in companies tied to chatroom hype instead of fundamentals.

While investors who bought shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. at the start of the year are sitting on massive gains, the same can’t be said for traders who piled into hot-then-not stocks such as Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp. and Hims & Hers Health Inc. With the latest unwind, top performers and cult favorites like AMC Entertainment have gone from leaders to laggards among the group.

AMC Entertainment has dropped 27 per cent and GameStop is down 11 per cent over the past six days, while Express Inc., Zomedica Corp., The9 Ltd are each down more than 20 per cent.

Shares of GameStop, often seen as icon of retail trading, took a hit last week after a Bloomberg News report that Netflix Inc. was planning to expand into the video games business. The video-game retailer slumped as much as 5.7 per cent amid concerns that another direct-to-consumer offering would lead to gamers simply download digital copies instead of heading to GameStop locations or shopping on their website.

While some were quick to downplay the risk, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the video-streaming giant’s efforts are likely to be “all mobile,” GameStop shares were hit nonetheless and are trading near the lowest in two months.

AMC Entertainment remains the group’s best performing stock this year and has skyrocketed 1,500 per cent, nearly double the gains seen in GameStop. Despite the massive rally this year, the stock has shed a fifth of its value in the past week alone and is at less than half of its all-time high reached last month. AMC fell as much as 11 per cent Monday as the surge in COVID cases dragged reopening stocks lower.

Trading volume for AMC has dried up with 614 million shares changing hands last week, a far cry from the more than 2 billion seen in late May and early June. On the options front, trading of far out-of-the-money calls, something that helped fuel recent surges, have fallen by the wayside with total option volume sitting at roughly a quarter of the peak seen last month.

Millions of movie watchers have also been streaming new movies like “Black Widow” and “Space Jam 2” online, staying away from cinema theaters.

The malaise is becoming increasingly visible for one-off meme stocks that see huge gains evaporate. Newegg Commerce Inc. has erased roughly 60 per cent of its value in less than two weeks after soaring 287 per cent over three days.