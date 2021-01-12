Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces hard lockdown measures into late March if authorities fail to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

During a video call Tuesday, the German leader said that a strain that surfaced in Britain could lead to a rapid increase in the country’s contagion rates and prompt a 10-week extension of virus curbs, according to a person on the call who asked not to be identified. The news was first reported by the Bild newspaper. Merkel’s chancellery declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Germany has struggled to control the spread of the disease despite weeks of stricter measures, including the closing of non-essential stores and schools and limiting contact between people. The infection rate was at 165 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, more than triple the level the government has determined to be manageable.

Authorities will meet on Jan. 25 to discuss the next steps in the fight against the pandemic. Current measures are set to run until at least the end of the month, but are widely expected to be extended.

Germany and its European Union partners began rolling out a vaccine at the end of last month, but progress has been slow and officials have said it will take months for the shots to have a tangible impact.