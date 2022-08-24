(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc. have taken down a network of inauthentic accounts that offered fake personas, posed as independent media outlets, promoted memes, launched online petitions and attempted to start hashtag campaigns, according to new findings.

The fake accounts were on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and five other social-media platforms, according to a report published Wednesday by the social media analytics company Graphika Inc. and Stanford University’s Internet Observatory Cyber Policy Center. The accounts in question used deceptive tactics to promote pro-US stories in the Middle East and Central Asia, according to the report.

What makes this campaign different from similar efforts is that the messaging was pro-American, researchers said. Previously, such online campaigns have overwhelmingly been linked to authoritarian regimes such as Russia, China and Iran.

The activity includes what appears to be a series of covert campaigns, as opposed to one operation, that spanned almost five years, researchers noted.

The accounts heavily criticized Russia for the deaths of innocent civilians and other atrocities following its invasion of Ukraine in February, according to the report. They also sometimes shared articles from US government-funded media outlets such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, as well as links to websites sponsored by the US military.

The accounts focused on Central Asia, for instance, consisted of 12 Twitter accounts, 10 Facebook pages, 15 Facebook profiles and 10 Instagram accounts, in addition to connected activity on Telegram, YouTube and Russian social-media platforms, according to the report. They targeted Russian-speaking Central Asian audiences, praising US aid to the region and criticizing Moscow.

A Facebook page for a fake media outlet called Vostochnaya Pravda, for instance, claimed to focus on debunking myths and sharing “absolute facts” about Central Asia, according to the report.

Despite the magnitude of the effort, the researchers said the vast majority of the posts and tweets they reviewed received no more than a handful of likes or retweets.

The Department of Defense didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives from Twitter.

Meta confirmed that it had removed a coordinated inauthentic behavior network in the US and shared the information with researchers.

It was the first foreign-focused pro-US network of its kind, according to Meta.

