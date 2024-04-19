Apr 19, 2024
Mexico’s AMLO Says Peso Slump ‘Helps’ After Becoming Too Strong
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the Mexican peso’s recent weakening was a help as the currency had become too strong.
The peso “has lost value in recent days, not much, it’s a move with benefits because it was already too strong, very strong,” Lopez Obrador said in a speech at the country’s annual banking convention in Acapulco.
The Mexican peso ranked among the worst emerging-market currencies Friday amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The peso pared most losses at market close, weakening 0.2% on the day after falling nearly 7% earlier. The currency posted a 2.8% weekly loss, the worst since September.
READ MORE: Mexico Peso Among EM Worst Amid Middle East Tension: Inside EM
Lopez Obrador also said that the central bank’s actions have helped control inflation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:07
Copper price surges as investors pile in to looming supply gap
-
11:57
Uncertainty in Canada's tax landscape could weigh on investment: economist
-
5:22
NHL playoff runs give local businesses a major boost: Moneris
-
4:00
Ottawa moves to raise inclusion rate on capital gains taxes in 2024 budget
-
8:19
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?
-
4:55
Some of the key highlights from the Liberal government's 2024 federal budget