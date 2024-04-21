(Bloomberg) -- Some 300 military and national guard troops were deployed this weekend to hunt for the killers of a mayoral candidate in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, local media reported.

The troops rolled into the town of Mante on Saturday afternoon after a plea from local officials to provide security in the area, Milenio TV reported. Hundreds of mourners spilled out of a church into the surrounding plaza on Sunday as they gathered for the funeral of Noe Ramos, who was seeking a second term as mayor, Milenio TV reported.

Noe, who was running for the opposition coalition, was stabbed at a campaign event on Friday. He had not been provided with a protection detail by the ruling party state government, despite requests, daily Reforma reported on its website.

Another mayoral candidate was found dead on Friday in the southern state of Oaxaca. Mexico’s current election, its biggest ever with over 20,000 positions up for grabs on June 2, has been estimated to be the most violent in the country’s modern history by Mexico City-based Integralia Consultores.

