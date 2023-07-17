(Bloomberg) -- Genting Bhd., the Malaysian casino giant, has received four offers for a trophy Miami waterfront property once envisioned as the site of a multibillion dollar resort, including a bid exceeding $1.23 billion.

“There’s been no break in the receipt of offers — at and even above the $1.225 billion price,” Michael Fay, with broker Avison Young, said in an emailed statement.

The 15.5-acre parcel, the site of the old Miami Herald building, is one of the largest undeveloped stretches of the city’s waterfront. Genting, which once wanted to build a casino there, bought it for about $236 million in 2011.

A previous agreement to sell the property to a local developer fell through in June.

