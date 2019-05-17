Whether it's beer, cheese or motorcycles, a wide array of goods and industries can be found in Wisconsin's most-populous city of 594,833 people. And while Milwaukee may be in a rivalry with Toronto as the Bucks and Raptors square off in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the city's economy — and that of Wisconsin more broadly — has many ties to Canada. Below is a snapshot of what keeps Brew City buzzing.



US$7 billion

The total export value of goods shipped from Wisconsin to Canada in 2018. Canada is Wisconsin’s top export destination.



US$5.7 billion

The total value of industrial machinery exported from Wisconsin in 2018. Industrial machinery is the state's top export product, making up 25.3 per cent of Wisconsin's total exports last year.



84

The number of BMO Harris branches in Milwaukee. BMO is the main bank sponsor of the Bucks. In 2010, BMO cemented its roots in the U.S. Midwest when it acquired Marshall & IIsley Corp., a U.S. bank that was headquartered in Milwaukee for 172 years before it was taken over.



2.1%

Wisconsin's real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the previous quarter, driven mostly by wholesale trade and non-durable goods. That places Wisconsin at 14th in the ranking of GDP growth by state.



US$24.07

The average hourly wage of workers for all occupations in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2017.



450

The number of motorcycles and artifacts at the Harley-Davidson Museum in downtown Milwaukee. Harley-Davidson is one of the Bucks' sponsors and during the playoffs, the museum is offering a 50-per-cent discount on admission for guests sporting Bucks gear.

Motorcycle riders look at a display inside the Jerry Spiced Rum gallery at the Harley-Davidson Museum, Milwaukee, Sept. 1, 2018. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Images for Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum



173,500

The number of people in the Milwaukee area working in education and health services, the city's sector with the most workers.



US$204 million

The estimated revenue of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA franchise in the 2017-18 season. That's up from US$179 million in the 2016-17 season.



44

The number of breweries listed in Visit Milwaukee's "Original Brew City Beer Map." Milwaukee is sometimes referred to as Brew City in honour of the city's long and rich history of beer production. The city boasts being home to four major brewers: Pabst, Miller, Joseph Schiltz and Valentin Blatz. The state of Wisconsin has 190 craft breweries and produces more than one million barrels of craft beer per year.

The Pabst brewery in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, June 15, 2006. Bloomberg/Darren Hauck



15,000 square feet

The size of the MacDon Industries' research-and-development facility in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. MacDon is headquartered in Winnipeg and manufactures agricultural-harvesting equipment.



US$160 million

The amount Montreal-based dairy giant Saputo paid to acquire Waupun, Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Alto Dairy Cooperative in 2008.



42 lbs

The weight of mild cheddar cheese that was produced by a Canadian company and won a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2017. The cheddar was the creation of a cheesemaker who worked at the Weyauwega, Wisconsin outpost of the Quebec-based Agropur Dairy Coorporative. Agropur opened its Weyauwega location in 2008. It announced in 2014 that it would be expanding the facility in order to boost its feta cheese production capacity.



With files from Shane McNeil