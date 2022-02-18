(Bloomberg) -- Minnesota Republican Representative Jim Hagedorn, 59, died Thursday, his campaign confirmed Friday. The congressman had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and had tested positive for Covid-19 in early January.

Hagedorn said Jan. 4 he was seeking treatment at the Mayo Clinic following his Covid-19 diagnosis due to added risks stemming from his kidney cancer. He said at the time he was vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night,” Hagedorn’s wife, Jennifer Carnahan, said in a Facebook post. “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

First elected in 2018, Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District in the southern part of the state. The son of former Minnesota congressman Tom Hagedorn, the congressman served on the Agriculture and Small Business committees.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik offered condolences in a Twitter post.

“Jim was a brave and tireless advocate for his constituents throughout his time in Congress. He was a fighter,” Stefanik wrote. “We pray for his family and community. He will be deeply missed.”

Hagedorn is the third member of the current Congress to die in office. Texas Republican Ron Wright died of Covid-19 in February 2021 and Florida Democrat Alcee Hastings died of pancreatic cancer in April.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who represented the first district before Hagedorn also offered condolences on Twitter.

“Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today,” Walz wrote. “May they find peace during this difficult time.”

