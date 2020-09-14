Mnuchin expects security review of Oracle-TikTok deal this week

The U.S. government will undertake what could be a final national security review this week of a potential deal for Oracle Corp. to purchase TikTok’s American operations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The deal, if finalized, would create what Mnuchin called “TikTok Global.” He added that the unit would have its headquarters in the U.S. and create 20,000 jobs.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or Cfius, will meet this week before it makes its recommendation to President Donald Trump, who will then make a decision. Mnuchin said the deadline for a deal, according to Trump’s executive order, is Sept. 20.

“We’ll be having discussions with Oracle with our technical team over the next few days,” Mnuchin said early Monday on CNBC, as the two sides work through the U.S. government’s national security concerns over TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company.

The deal must also go through a separate national security review, he said, in order to comply with Trump’s executive orders last month.

A deal between TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. and Oracle will look more like a corporate restructuring than the outright sale Microsoft Corp. had proposed, though it is likely to include a stake in a newly configured American business, Bloomberg News reported.

“We have a lot of confidence in Oracle,” Mnuchin later told reporters at the White House.