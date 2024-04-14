7h ago
Modi’s Party Targets Growth, Development in Election Manifesto
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s ruling party pledged to focus on infrastructure and keep popular subsidies in place in its election manifesto as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for a historic third term in voting this week.
The Bharatiya Janata Party said it will focus on improving opportunities for India’s poor, women, youth and farmers. The manifesto was released just days before voting begins on April 19. Results will be released on June 4.
The party titled its program Modi ki Guarantee, or Modi’s guarantee — the idea that the prime minister is a man of his word and fulfills all promises.
Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi at which top leaders unveiled the manifesto, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described Modi’s guarantee “as good as 24-carat gold.”
The party said it will turn India into a global manufacturing hub, and work on making India’s cities more livable.
--With assistance from Swati Gupta and Sudhi Ranjan Sen.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
