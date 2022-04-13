(Bloomberg) -- Moelis & Co. hired Morgan Stanley managing director Justin Craig to focus on the food and beverage sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The investment banker, who’s based in New York, is set to join Moelis as a managing director within the boutique firm’s consumer team in coming months, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. He’s worked at Morgan Stanley since 2011, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Moelis’s hiring of Craig follows the departure of Brian Callaci, a food and beverage banker, for Bank of America Corp. New York-based Moelis said in February it had made 16 promotions to the managing director rank, and that it counts cultivating internal talent as a fundamental part of its growth strategy.

Representatives for Moelis and New York-based Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Craig didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

