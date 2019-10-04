Montreal area home sales rose 14 per cent in September compared with last year as home prices climbed.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says there were 3,659 residential sales last month to hit a September record.

It says the median price for a detached home rose six per cent to $354,990, while median condo prices were up 10 per cent to $290,000.

The association says September marks the third month of double-digit sales growth, a feat not seen since 2003.

The number of listings fell for a 48th consecutive month to 16,830, a 21 per cent decline from last year for the largest September drop since 2000.

The association says the average selling time for a detached home was 62 days, a 15-day drop from last year, while condos sold in an average of 72 days, down five days.

