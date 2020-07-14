(Bloomberg) -- Saher Bin Jung, who ran Morgan Stanley’s flow credit trading operations for Asia, excluding Japan, has left the bank, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday without providing further detail.

Jung, who has spent over a decade with the U.S. bank, relocated to Hong Kong from its London office in 2018 to oversee trading of corporate, financial and securitized bonds, in the region. He was previously head of sterling credit trading and an asset-backed securities trader in London.

His departure follows a period of change on the credit desk in Hong Kong. The bank in May hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s co-head of Asia flow credit trading, Amanda Wu, while two traders left in April amid confusion over whether the bank’s regional managers could cut them given a broader directive from New York to save jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.