(Bloomberg) -- Banks’ riskiest bonds advanced in Europe and Asia after panic subsided, and investors heeded regulators’ assurances that the wipeout in Credit Suisse Group AG’s Additional Tier 1 notes wouldn’t happen in their jurisdictions under similar circumstances.

Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA led the gain in AT1s, following a recovery in Asia, where bonds including those from Westpac Banking Corp. were quoted higher. Credit risk across both regions also fell, with indexes tracking credit default swaps linked to high-yield and investment-grade bonds in Europe erasing most of their widening since Credit Suisse roiled global markets.

“Investor optimism was given a band aid assurance by EU and UK regulators, while corporates also rushed in to restore optimism,” said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “But concern still remains.”

UK and European authorities sought to restore calm in markets by reiterating that AT1 bonds would bear losses only after equity holders have been fully wiped out. The asset class on Monday suffered its biggest loss on record, according to an index tracking European bonds, after a UBS Group AG takeover of Credit Suisse wrote down 16 billion francs ($17.3 billion) of the lender’s AT1s, even though shares weren’t wiped out entirely. The deal raised questions among investors about legal certainty in Switzerland.

AT1 bonds were introduced in Europe after the global financial crisis to serve as shock absorbers when banks start to fail. They are designed to impose permanent losses on bondholders or be converted into equity if a bank’s capital ratios fall below a predetermined level, effectively propping up its balance sheet and allowing it to stay in business. Credit Suisse’s write down is the biggest loss yet for Europe’s $275 billion AT1 market.

