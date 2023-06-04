You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
NATO Chief Pushes Turkey to Allow Sweden to Join Alliance
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Sweden has “fulfilled its obligations” to Turkey to bolster its counter-terrorism laws, which should clear its path for membership in the alliance.
After meeting with newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Stoltenberg was asked if Sweden could still admitted before the alliance’s mid-July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. “There’s still time to make that happen,” he told reporters.
The joint mechanism for Sweden, Finland and Turkey to discuss cooperation between the three countries will reconvene the week of June 12, he said.
“I look forward to finalizing Sweden’s accession as soon as possible.” he added.
Finland joined the alliance in April even though the two Nordic countries had initially agreed to work on the accession process in lock-step.
Turkey has demanded Sweden take extra steps to crack down on the activity of Kurdish groups in their country, and has bristled at anti-Turkey protests held there.
Read more: Sweden Pins NATO Ambitions on Terror Law to Sway Erdogan
On Sunday, hundreds of people, many of whom were flying flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, gathered in central Stockholm for a demonstration against Swedish NATO membership. The display comes after Erdogan’s spokesperson, Fahrettin Altun, earlier this week demanded that Sweden should stop “PKK members” from demonstrating.
Public opinion in Sweden shifted rapidly in favor of joining NATO after Russia’s full-scale invasion, with 64% backing membership last fall, up from 29% a year earlier, according to an annual poll by the University of Gothenburg.
(Updates with details of protest in final two paragraphs)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:45
Pay gap leaves women faring worse than men amid rising living costs: Survey
-
8:43
6 spring cleaning tips to put a shine on your portfolio
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?
-
How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise
-
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings