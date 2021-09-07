(Bloomberg) -- National Basketball Association star Stephen Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Ltd in return for acting as the crypto derivative exchange’s global ambassador, the company says in statement.

The stake also represents the Golden State Warriors player’s first investment in the cryptocurrency space, statement says.

On Monday, Curry took to Twitter to seek advice on crytocurrency, eliciting a response from football star and crypto enthusiast Tom Brady.

