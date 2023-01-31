Nearly 80% of Voters in Santos’s NY District Want Him to Resign

(Bloomberg) -- Almost 80% of the voters in US Representative George Santos’s New York district say the embattled Republican should resign, according to a Newsday/Siena College poll released Tuesday.

The poll is the first to survey Santos’s own constituents in New York’s Third Congressional District since the 34-year-old congressman’s life story has come under intense scrutiny following a series of reports that he fabricated large parts of his life story. The district spans northeastern Queens in New York City and northern Nassau County.

Two-thirds of the respondents who voted for Santos said they now regret their decision, and 78% of the voters in the district want him to step down.

Contrary to his campaign statements, he didn’t work for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. or Citigroup Inc., didn’t graduate from Baruch College, wasn’t a star collegiate volleyball player, didn’t found an animal welfare charity and his mother didn’t die in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Santos won the district in November with 54% of the vote. But less than three months later, only 24% of those polled admitted voting for him. In fact, 17% insisted they voted for a third-party candidate — even though there were only two candidates on the ballot.

The Newsday poll provides a series of inauspicious data points for the freshman congressman’s political future.

Santos’s approval stands at just 7%, with 83% disapproving. His standing with Republicans — 11% approval — is as low as President Joe Biden’s.

Only 16% say he can be effective in office, and 17% say Speaker Kevin McCarthy was right to seat him on the Small Business and Science, Space, and Technology committees. Santos told Republican colleagues on Tuesday that he won’t serve on the committees.

Santos, who claimed to be Jewish during the campaign but now says he is “Jew-ish,” was particularly unpopular among Jewish voters, 94% of whom say he should resign.

The poll of registered voters in the New York’s Third Congressional District has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

