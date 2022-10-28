(Bloomberg) -- New England’s largest utility is imploring President Joe Biden to start preparing emergency measures to prevent a potential wintertime natural gas shortage.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has “acknowledged for many months that New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter,” Joseph Nolan, chief executive officer of Springfield, Massachusetts-based Eversource Energy, wrote in a letter to Biden. “This represents a serious public health and safety threat.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eversource’s appeal comes amid growing worries about widespread energy shortages in some of the most populated parts of the US. Heating oil already is being rationed in the New York City area as the coldest months of the year approach -- and diesel supplies essential to trucking are precariously low in the Northeast.

READ: New England may face winter gas shortage as US exports surge

Federal energy officials have warned that fuel availability in New England is “a primary concern.” Among the reasons: soaring global demand for US exports and limited pipeline capacity in the six-state region.

In its letter Thursday, Eversource asked the White House to consider emergency authorities including use of the Defense Production Act as well as provide a waiver of the Jones Act, a century-old law that can raise shipping costs.

Eversource provides electricity and natural gas service to about 4 million homes and businesses in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

--With assistance from Joe Carroll.

(Updates with background starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.