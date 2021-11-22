(Bloomberg) -- Football star Odell Beckham Jr will accept his “new salary” on the Los Angeles Rams in Bitcoin, the latest high-profile athlete to signal enthusiasm for cryptocurrency.

The wide receiver said in a tweet Monday that he will accept his salary in Bitcoin as part of an arrangement with Square Inc.-backed mobile payments service Cash App.

“It’s the start of a new era I’m looking forward to the future,” he wrote in a video embedded in the tweet. Beckham Jr. is also giving away $1 million worth of Bitcoin to fans on his Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers announced a similar tie-up with Cash App, saying he would receive part of his salary in Bitcoin.

Square Inc.’s digital wallet called Cash App allows users to send and receive money, invest in stocks and trade Bitcoin. The fintech company’s third quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, primarily due to lighter than expected cryptocurrency transactions in the quarter ended in September.

