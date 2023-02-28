(Bloomberg) -- An electoral officer in Rivers State, Nigeria’s main oil hub, suspended the collation of votes on Tuesday, potentially delaying the announcement of the presidential election result further.

Charles Adias, state collation officer for the election said he’d been blamed for the malfunctioning of the electronic voter verification system and his life had been threatened. He said he won’t resume the count until the national electoral commission clarifies his role in the collation process to the public.

Saturday’s presidential election in Africa’s biggest democracy has been dogged by glitches in the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, or BVAS, as well as the process to upload the tally to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s website. The inordinate delay in collecting and announcing the results prompted some opposition parties to boycott the collation of votes on Tuesday.

“They say I am responsible for the malfunctioning of BVAS,” in Rivers State, Adias told reporters. “I believe until INEC is able to address these misinformation, we shall reconsider and reconvene.”

