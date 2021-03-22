Top Stories
4:52
Blockchain CEO shells out millions for Dorsey's first tweet
-
Citigroup CEO bans Zoom calls on Friday, encourages vacations
-
Amazon to sell Deliveroo stake worth up to US$148M in IPO
-
4:02
Larry Berman: Seasonality and stimulus supportive for Q2
-
5:53
Good weather seen as key to success as Ontario eases restaurant rules, patios open
-
10:35
Bosses are clueless that workers are miserable and looking to leave: Survey
-
-
1h ago5:54
Oil slumps with bearish market structure flashing weak demand
Oil fell in London on concerns about the demand outlook and as the futures curve flipped into a structure indicating near-term weakness.
-
7h ago
Regeneron antibody cocktail lowers hospitalization rate by 70%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it would apply for U.S. authorization for a lower dose of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, after data from a final-stage trial showed early use of the drug reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 70%.
-
8h ago
Astra may have provided outdated vaccine data, U.S. agency says5:05
Astra may have provided outdated vaccine data, U.S. agency says
AstraZeneca Plc may have released outdated information about its Covid-19 vaccine trial, giving an “incomplete” view of the efficacy of the shot, said the leading U.S. agency on infectious diseases.
-
1h ago7:14
The Daily Chase: Markets a year after freefall; Astra vaccine data questioned
It’s been one year since markets bottomed out on March 23, 2020 after going into a tailspin when the world woke up to the magnitude of the novel coronavirus’s threat to the economy.
-
Mar 22
More Canadians than ever before are expecting higher home prices: Nanos5:27
More Canadians than ever before are expecting higher home prices: Nanos
A record share of Canadians expect home prices will continue hitting new highs, an exuberance that adds to concern the housing market is entering a speculative bubble.
-
Mar 216:40
China confronted by show of Western unity at Kovrig's trial
More than 20 Western diplomats staged a public show of unity outside a Canadian’s high-profile spying trial, highlighting their shared concern about the risk of arbitrary detention in the country.
-
20h ago6:40
Bitcoin's carbon footprint conveniently downplayed during rally
Bitcoin’s massive rally over the past year means it’s only getting worse for the environment.
-
Mar 19
'I stubbornly didn't die': Canadian tech investor John Ruffolo's recovery from near-fatal accident14:27
'I stubbornly didn't die': Canadian tech investor John Ruffolo's recovery from near-fatal accident
Six months ago, doctors were fearing for John Ruffolo’s life after the famed Canadian tech investor was struck in a devastating cycling accident that nearly killed him.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Mar 12
'This is not normal': experts weigh in on housing bubble warnings11:09
'This is not normal': experts weigh in on housing bubble warnings
Real estate analysts and economists alike continue to weigh in on the state of Canada’s housing market, which was recently described by one prominent Bay Street economist as one of the "biggest bubbles of all time".
-
20h ago3:33
Couche-Tard signs deal to sell 49 stores, puts 306 more up for sale
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a deal to sell 49 stores in Oklahoma to Casey's General Stores Inc. for $39 million.
-
Mar 225:37
Starbucks targets cut in emissions from coffee cultivation chain
Starbucks Corp. set targets to cut emissions and conserve water in the production of coffee it buys from farmers as it seeks to achieve its goal to store more carbon than it emits.
-
Mar 17
Biden's Keystone pipeline cutoff draws suit by Texas, red states4:00
Biden's Keystone pipeline cutoff draws suit by Texas, red states
Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for rescinding permission to build the US$8 billion Keystone XL pipeline after the Trump administration supported it.
-
Mar 226:40
Anthony Scaramucci is backing the latest bid for a bitcoin ETF
The race for the first Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. is heating up, with another well-known name joining the bandwagon: Anthony Scaramucci.
-
21h ago4:22
Torstar permanently closes some physical newsrooms
Some of Canada's newsrooms will now permanently exist only in cyberspace, as publishers look to save money on physical offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Mar 18
BOE passes on opportunity to confront a surge in bond yields
BOE passes on opportunity to confront a surge in bond yields
The Bank of England maintained the pace of its stimulus on the U.K. economy, reiterating that it doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of a recovery.
-
23h ago
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes decline to 6-month low
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in February to a six-month low, reflecting a record annual decline in the number of available properties that’s driving up prices and impeding buyers.
-
Mar 22
Aimia swaps stake in Biglife loyalty program for $31.2M worth of AirAsia shares
Aimia Inc. has signed a deal to swap its 20 per cent stake in AirAsia's loyalty company Biglife for $31.2 million worth of shares of AirAsia.
-
Mar 16
'It takes time': Carney preaches patience on energy transition4:20
'It takes time': Carney preaches patience on energy transition
Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney doesn’t think Canada should turn its back on fossil fuels just yet.
-
Opinion
-
Mar 15
Housing boom that never ends has wiped out all the short-sellers5:33
Housing boom that never ends has wiped out all the short-sellers
Real estate dominates Canada’s economy to an alarming degree
-
Mar 225:35
BlackRock cuts fees on US$7.6B style ETFs to near zero
BlackRock Inc.’s revamped $7.6 billion lineup of so-called style ETFs will feature new benchmarks, different tickers and a perk: rock-bottom fees.
-
Mar 22
Turkish markets slide as central banker's exit stokes lira turmoil
Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the country’s central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.
-
17h ago3:20
Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is 'optimistic' of end ahead in Mexican standoff
Americas Gold and Silver Corp.’s top executive said he’s optimistic a dispute that has shuttered one of its mines in Mexico for about 14 months can be resolved through meetings with Mexican federal cabinet ministers this week.
-
23h ago
Aramco oil payments to Saudi state fall 30% to US$110B
Aramco’s payments to the Saudi Arabian government fell by 30 per cent last year, even as the company maintained its US$75 billion dividend, with the coronavirus pandemic sending crude prices tumbling.
-
Mar 22
Federal Reserve's digital dollar momentum worries Wall Street
The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.
-
17h ago