Nissan to Recall 2.5 Million Cars in US, Europe, Japan

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. issued a recall of about 1.38 million vehicles including Note, Kicks, Serena and Leaf models, a company spokeswoman said Friday.

The move will affect vehicles in the US, Europe and Japan. It involves several issues, including cars suddenly accelerating after exiting cruise control and a short circuit that can cause motors to stop while driving.

No accidents resulting from the issues have been reported, the spokeswoman told Bloomberg News.

Nissan said it will also recall 6,434 Note Aura vehicles in Japan due to an issue with the right headlamp.

The automaker’s shares slipped 2.1% in Tokyo trading Friday, trimming their year-to-date gain to 33%. Markets are closed in Japan on Monday for a public holiday.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier that Nissan has agreed to invest about ¥100 billion ($720 million) in Renault SA’s electric-vehicle unit Ampere, as the two automakers rebalance their alliance.

Nissan’s retail unit sales climbed 19% in Japan in April-June from a year earlier and 33% in the US, but they fell 20% in China due to a scaling-down of government incentives and the company’s aging products, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida wrote in a note Monday.

Earlier in July, Honda Motor Co. recalled over 124,000 vehicles in the US due to a possible brake issue, while Toyota Motor Corp. recalled about 96,000 Corolla Cross vehicles in the US last month.

(A previous version was corrected after the company revised the number of cars affected.)

