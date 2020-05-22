North American equity markets got off to a muted start to Friday’s trade, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average all essentially flat to kick off the trading session. While the action to cap off the week was modest, the four main North American indices were on track for gains of nearly three per cent across the board for the week.

Oil prices retreated, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down about three per cent to trade at US$32.85 per barrel after threatening to breach the US$35 level earlier in the week. WTI is threatening to snap a six-session rally – the longest since February 2019 – after China declined to offer an economic growth target due to the significant uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta’s Western Canadian Select fell 5.89 per cent to US$23.16 per barrel, though Canadian crude is only priced a handful of times per day.

The Canadian dollar was under pressure against its American counterpart, down nearly half a cent to 71.22 cents U.S.