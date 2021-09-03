(Bloomberg) -- A large number of ancient artifacts reported missing by Iraqi authorities have been seized during a search at a location in south-eastern Norway.

“The seizure consists of what is presumed to be cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from ancient Mesopotamia,” the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said in a statement. “In total, almost 100 objects of significance to the global cultural heritage have been seized.”

The objects are now being examined to determine their authenticity and, if possible, establish their provenance.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.