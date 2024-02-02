(Bloomberg) -- Part of Nvidia Corp.’s headquarters campus in California’s Silicon Valley is up for sale as investor interest in AI-related properties soars.

The AI chipmaker’s landlord, Preylock, is quietly marketing a seven-building complex in Santa Clara, according to Newmark Group Inc. brokers Steve Golubchik and Edmund Najera, who’d be handling the sale. A transaction would include roughly 2 million square feet (186,000 square meters) of development rights, but not Nvidia’s newly constructed Voyager and Endeavor buildings, which are also located nearby.

Los Angeles-based Preylock had received a pre-emptive offer for the property from a large foreign investor, which resulted in the campaign for more bids, the Newmark brokers said. The deal is expected to trade for more than $400 million, according to the brokers.

Nvidia is the sole tenant at the complex, where it has roughly six years left on its lease.

Representatives for Nvidia and Preylock declined to comment.

While commercial real estate deals have been largely frozen for more than a year as borrowing costs rose, the artificial intelligence boom has drawn investors seeking to capitalize on high demand for offices and operating facilities for the companies. Blackstone Inc. is going all in on AI after its acquisition of data center operator QTS.

“People are looking at AI as the next gravitational pull” for the San Francisco Bay Area, Golubchik said in an interview. “It helps that Nvidia is at the center of that.”

The real estate industry in general is still facing pressures. Banks across the world have seen their shares plunge, partly due to losses on US commercial properties, a sign of more pain to come for lenders to landlords.

--With assistance from John Gittelsohn.

