Labour market is showing weakness signs; we're in a period of sluggish economic activity: economist

Ontario is planning to require employers to include salary ranges in job postings and disclose if artificial intelligence is used during the hiring process.

Labour Minister David Piccini says those changes will be part of legislation he will soon introduce and will help workers make informed decisions.

He says that including salary ranges in job postings could help close the gender pay gap, as women still earn an average of just 87 cents for every dollar earned by men.

Piccini is also announcing today that the province is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.

Ontario has previously banned the use of NDAs in sexual misconduct cases among post-secondary employees who are looking for work at a different institution.

Members of the Canadian Bar Association voted in favour of discouraging the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of abuse and harassment.

The government says seven in 10 workers have reported experiencing a form of harassment or violence in their workplace, with the rates even higher for women and gender-diverse people.

"We want to hear from Ontarians and (our) consultations will work with the legal community, survivors, employers to identify those options to restrict the use of NDAs while protecting the rights of victims," Piccini said in an interview.

"NDAs should never be used to silence victims, and those who've done that, their time's up."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.