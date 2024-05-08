(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore Air Force F-16 jet crashed during takeoff at a military airbase, the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday — the nation’s first such incident in 20 years.

The pilot successfully ejected before the crash and is receiving medical attention, the ministry said. No other personnel were hurt.

The jet experienced an issue during take-off, the ministry added, without elaborating.

“Full investigations are underway to make sure all factors are identified and rectified decisively,” Minister for Defense Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post. The pilot did not have any serious injuries, Ng added.

