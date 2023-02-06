Semiconductor companies will return to normal growth in the second half of the year: Hot picks

The semiconductor sector has been on the rise in recent months and one analyst believes it will only get better going forward.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Monday, Harsh Kumar, managing director and senior research analyst at Piper Sandler, said stocks in the semiconductor sector are bottoming out.

“Almost universally all companies are indicating to this bottoming ending by the end of the first half (of this year), with normal growth (expected) in the second half of this year,” he said.

Sandler recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) and Impinj, Inc. (PI) as his three hot picks in the semiconductors space.

He, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own any shares in ON Semiconductor, but his clients do own shares in Advanced Micro Devices and Impinj.

Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.