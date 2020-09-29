(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange has set a reference price of $7.25 for the direct listing of Palantir Technologies Inc., the data mining company co-founded by technology billionaire Peter Thiel.

No shares change hands at the reference price, though it acts as a guide to investors and is determined based on recent secondary trading performance.

Palantir, which won’t raise any proceeds, will begin trading on Wednesday alongside workplace management software firm Asana Inc., which is also set to debut through a direct listing.

Analysts have estimated that Palantir could be valued at $20.8 billion to $28.2 billion, according to research notes.

Palantir and Asana are the third and fourth major companies to go public via a direct listing, following Spotify Technology SA in 2018 and Slack Technologies Inc. last year.

