(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:

The U.S. sanctioned a top member of China’s ruling Communist Party and three other officials over human rights abuses in the western province of Xinjiang, an escalation in the increasingly tense rivalry

Global banks risk being caught between Beijing-backed penalties and sanctions being debated in the U.S. as Hong Kong’s autonomy becomes a volatile point of friction between the two superpowers

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank for a fourth week, bringing the total size back below $7 trillion, as emergency loans extended to primary dealers and foreign central banks to shore up dollar liquidity at the depth of the crisis matured

Singapore heads to the polls Friday as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s ruling party seeks to extend its 55-year rule with a fresh mandate to counter the city-state’s worst-ever recession amid the coronavirus pandemic

Joe Biden launched his plan on Thursday to revive the economy from the coronavirus-related recession with a promise to “build back better” than what existed before the crisis

Even with fewer Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week, the labor-market outlook remains bleak. While initial jobless claims fell by the most in a month, they’re still double the highest level during the last recession

South Korea’s government is preparing new regulations to curb excessive house price gains that have fueled public discontent over inequality and property speculation

India plans to invite Australia to join the annual Malabar naval exercise that has so far included just Japan and the U.S., in a move that could risk China’s ire

The U.S. plans to announce further details in the long-running battle with France over taxes on technology giants. The tariff list to be released will be in the ballpark of $500 million to $700 million in goods, according to two people familiar with the matter

Australia’s closed international borders are creating a unique opportunity for tourism operators to tap previously inaccessible domestic markets, as long as additional regions aren’t returned into lockdown

