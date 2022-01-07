(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden was invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on March 1.

Pelosi lauded Biden’s “bold vision” in leading the country amid the pandemic and made reference to his economic agenda, known as the Build Back Better plan, which has stalled in the Senate.

The March 1 address may serve as yet another deadline for Democratic leaders to revive efforts to push some version of the legislation through Congress.

In his first address as president to Congress on April 28 last year the in-person audience was reduced to about 200 lawmakers from the usual of about 1,500 people because of concerns about the spread of Covid-19. Pelosi’s invitation made no mention of whether similar precautions will be necessary this year.

