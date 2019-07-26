Pelosi Says She’s Not Trying to ‘Run Out the Clock’ on Impeachment

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is “not trying to run out the clock” on the House launching an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed. Not one day sooner,” Pelosi said Friday, again defending her resistance to launching a probe now, following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony this week.

Some pro-impeachment House Democrats say Pelosi is dragging her feet by insisting that the House needs to collect more information, including details about Trump’s personal finances and business, through committee investigations and court action.

She said caucus members have the right to their opinions and have “the liberty” to criticize her.

“I am willing to take whatever heat” for her strategy, Pelosi said. “It may be endless in terms of the violations of the law that the president is engaged in.”

