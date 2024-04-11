(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, in conjunction with the government of Mexico City, is investigating reports of contaminated water in some parts of the city, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a morning press briefing Thursday.

Pemex has found no evidence yet of leaks in pipes around the affected area which would cause resident’s water to smell like gasoline or other chemicals, AMLO, as the president is known, said.

“Since this complaint began, the city government has been looking into it, and Pemex technicians have also participated in searching for the causes,” AMLO said. “They are looking at several wells, to see if there is any contamination from chemicals.”

The investigation began earlier this week after residents of Mexico City’s Benito Juarez borough complained of water coming from their taps that smelled like gasoline.

Authorities have not ruled out a rupture in the pipe or fuel thieves illegally tapping gasoline lines, the president said.

“The cause is not known yet, hopefully today it will become more clear,” he said.

Mexico City will elect a new mayor on June 2, the same day as presidential elections in the country. Leading presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum was previously mayor of Mexico City. In a poll published March 6 by El Financiero, ruling party candidate Clara Brugada was ahead with 44% of voter preference, with the leading opposition candidate Santiago Taboada holding 36% of preference.

Read More: Mexico Awaits Post-Debate Polls With Sheinbaum 25 Points Ahead

(Updates with detail on Mexico’s elections in last paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.