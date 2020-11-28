(Bloomberg) -- A Pennsylvania judge who on Nov. 25 blocked the state from going forward with additional steps that might be required to certify the state’s presidential vote said in a written opinion that changes to the Pennsylvania’s mail-in balloting procedures were likely illegal.

The order is delayed while the Pennsylvania Supreme Court considers the case, filed by Pennsylvania Republicans, on an expedited basis. Last night’s opinion simply provides the judge’s reasoning for ordering a temporary delay.

It’s unclear exactly what further steps in the process can be delayed, but the plaintiffs suggested there were several, including the assembly of electors. The Electoral College vote to certify the Nov. 3 election results doesn’t take place until Dec. 14.

