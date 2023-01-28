(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s fragile government blasted Friday night’s decision by Congress not to bring forward presidential elections as political turmoil in the Andean nation continues into its eighth week.

In a series of tweets, the office of President Dina Boluarte urged lawmakers to prioritize “the interests of Peru” and put aside political interests. Congress rejected a proposal to bring elections forward to as soon as this October. Lawmakers will hold a new vote on Jan. 30, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.

More than 50 people have died in protests calling for Boluarte’s resignation. Boluarte, who also faces impeachment calls from a group of leftist lawmakers, took over as interim president last month after Pedro Castillo was impeached amid an attempt to dissolve Congress.

Meanwhile, an upsurge of violence at the protests threatens to reduce copper output in the world’s No. 2 supplier, with about 30% of its production at risk at a time of low global stocks and high prices.

