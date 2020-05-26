(Bloomberg) --

Confidence among German exporters improved in May after officials within the country and around the world eased lockdown measures.

An Ifo gauge measuring trade expectations among manufacturers jumped by a record but remained below zero, indicating that pessimism receded even though it was still the prevailing sentiment. Companies in nearly all sectors continue to see declining exports, according to a survey of some 2,300 firms.

Carmakers reported the biggest jump in expectations, while pessimism also eased significantly in the electronics industry.

Germany’s export-heavy economy has suffered less from the implications of the coronavirus pandemic than its European services-reliant peers. The Bundesbank predicts a recovery should start in the current quarter as shops and factories reopen. Still, output is shrink more than 6% this year.

