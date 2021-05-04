(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. increased its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales this year and said it expects stronger earnings for the full year than it previously anticipated.

The New York drugmaker said Tuesday it now sees $26 billion in vaccine sales in 2021, up from $15 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.65, up from $3.10 to $3.20 previously.

Key Insights

Pfizer said it expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses of its Covid shot this year under contracts signed as of mid-April. It said it sees having capacity to manufacture at least 3 billion doses in 2022. Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine is one of three used in the U.S.; clearance for children age 12 to 15 is expected soon.

Excluding the vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.

Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.

Market Reaction

Shares of Pfizer were up 1.1% in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday. Through the close of trading on Monday, Pfizer had gained 8.2% this year.

