Pfizer Boosts Forecast for Covid-19 Shot Sales as Profits Jump
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. increased its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales this year and said it expects stronger earnings for the full year than it previously anticipated.
- The New York drugmaker said Tuesday it now sees $26 billion in vaccine sales in 2021, up from $15 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.65, up from $3.10 to $3.20 previously.
Key Insights
- Pfizer said it expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses of its Covid shot this year under contracts signed as of mid-April. It said it sees having capacity to manufacture at least 3 billion doses in 2022. Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine is one of three used in the U.S.; clearance for children age 12 to 15 is expected soon.
- Excluding the vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.
- Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.
Market Reaction
Shares of Pfizer were up 1.1% in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday. Through the close of trading on Monday, Pfizer had gained 8.2% this year.
