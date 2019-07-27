(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. is in talks to merge its off-patent drug business with Mylan NV, Dow Jones reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The deal hasn’t been completed and could be announced as early as Monday if an agreement is reached, the people said. Mylan has dropped 35% since May, when the drugmaker offered no updates on a strategic review that has been going on for 10 months as its businesses struggle around the globe. It has a market value of $9.5 billion.

The companies discussed a stock deal that would give Mylan shareholders a little more than 40% of the new entity and Pfizer shareholders would own the rest, one of the people said. Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt, the person said. Spokespeople for both companies couldn’t be immediately reached by Bloomberg.

Michael Goettler, who runs Pfizer’s off-patent drug unit, would become chief executive of the combined company, and Mylan Chairman Robert Coury would be executive chairman, one of the people said. Current Mylan CEO Heather Bresch would depart, the publication said, according to the person. The combined company would be based in the U.S., DJ reported.

--With assistance from Cynthia Koons.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nour Al Ali in Dubai at nalali1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katerina Petroff at kpetroff@bloomberg.net, ;Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.