(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines lifted Monday its ban on poultry imports from Brazil after the Brazilian government presented coronavirus prevention measures, the Philippine Agriculture Department said.

The Southeast Asian nation will however require poultry products from Brazil -- its third-largest source of chicken imports as of July-- to have labels stating these were handled in facilities with strict hygiene and sanitation measures, according to a memorandum issued by the Philippine agency. Shipments that won’t comply with these conditions will be confiscated, it added.

The Philippines imposed the ban in mid-August following China’s statement that surface sample of chicken wings from the Brazil tested positive for coronavirus. Brazil’s agriculture ministry said Manila’s decision was “disproportionate.”

