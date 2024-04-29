(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling coalition said it’s aiming to ensure that the nation avoids a scenario under which the level of government debt breaches a limit imposed by the European Union.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s administration is now working on a draft fiscal plan following eight years of Law and Justice government. This year’s budget sees the debt at 54% of gross domestic product, while the Finance Ministry said there is a risk that the level of 60% may be breached in the next few years.

“Considering the condition of public finances and the burdens which have already been determined, especially in the domain of defense spending, it’s necessary to develop a recovery strategy,” the ministry said in a statement Monday. The new plan is expected to be ready this fall.

