(Bloomberg) -- Poland has formally requested Germany’s permission to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, according to Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The decision is the culmination of weeks of pressuring Chancellor Olaf Scholz to drop his cautious approach to delivering the military vehicles. The government in Warsaw had said it would work to assemble a coalition of nations with German-made Leopard stocks to send them to Ukraine.

German law requires approval for the re-export of military equipment, meaning the hundreds of Leopard tanks in Europe can only be sent to Ukraine with Berlin’s consent.

