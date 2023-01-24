20m ago
Poland Requests German Permission to Send Tanks to Ukraine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland has formally requested Germany’s permission to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, according to Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
The decision is the culmination of weeks of pressuring Chancellor Olaf Scholz to drop his cautious approach to delivering the military vehicles. The government in Warsaw had said it would work to assemble a coalition of nations with German-made Leopard stocks to send them to Ukraine.
German law requires approval for the re-export of military equipment, meaning the hundreds of Leopard tanks in Europe can only be sent to Ukraine with Berlin’s consent.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:04
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
-
10:45
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
-
9:03
Missing your favourite lunch spot? How food courts are emerging from the pandemic
-
4:53
'Rage applying': The latest social media trend by fed-up workers
-
7:41
Emerging market opportunities: Three hot picks from Ramiz Chelat
-
5:11
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll