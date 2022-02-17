Feb 17, 2022
Portugal Ends Work-From-Home Guidance as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Portugal plans to lift several restrictions in the coming days as the number of daily Covid-19 infections drops.
The government will no longer recommend that people work from home and the need to show a negative Covid-19 test to access sports venues, bars and nightclubs will be dropped, Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
- Pandemic limits on capacity in malls and other public spaces will also be removed as well as a requirement to self-isolate for close contacts with an infected person.
- The use of face masks in school classrooms and other indoor public spaces will remain mandatory.
- The government plans to lift more restrictions as the number of deaths from Covid-19 declines, Vieira da Silva said.
Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and despite record cases in January there wasn’t a surge in occupancy at intensive-care units. The government began easing restrictions again last month.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:01
Apple update lets you unlock iPhone with face ID while wearing a mask
-
7:36
French fry shortages go global on supply chain disruption
-
Wattpad CEO wants machine learning, monetization to play bigger role in company
-
6:07
Americans are paying more for worse stuff, study finds
-
6:34
What Trudeau can and can't do with emergency powers
-
5:16
In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'