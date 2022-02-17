(Bloomberg) -- Portugal plans to lift several restrictions in the coming days as the number of daily Covid-19 infections drops.

The government will no longer recommend that people work from home and the need to show a negative Covid-19 test to access sports venues, bars and nightclubs will be dropped, Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Pandemic limits on capacity in malls and other public spaces will also be removed as well as a requirement to self-isolate for close contacts with an infected person.

The use of face masks in school classrooms and other indoor public spaces will remain mandatory.

The government plans to lift more restrictions as the number of deaths from Covid-19 declines, Vieira da Silva said.

Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and despite record cases in January there wasn’t a surge in occupancy at intensive-care units. The government began easing restrictions again last month.

