(Bloomberg) -- Portugal plans to lift several restrictions in the coming days as the number of daily Covid-19 infections drops.

The government will no longer recommend that people work from home and the need to show a negative Covid-19 test to access sports venues, bars and nightclubs will be dropped, Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

  • Pandemic limits on capacity in malls and other public spaces will also be removed as well as a requirement to self-isolate for close contacts with an infected person.
  • The use of face masks in school classrooms and other indoor public spaces will remain mandatory.
  • The government plans to lift more restrictions as the number of deaths from Covid-19 declines, Vieira da Silva said.

Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and despite record cases in January there wasn’t a surge in occupancy at intensive-care units. The government began easing restrictions again last month.

