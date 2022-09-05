(Bloomberg) -- Portugal plans to lower the value-added tax rate to 6% from 13% for a certain amount of electricity use as the government tries to help consumers face rising costs for energy and other goods.

The decision will take effect in October, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference in Lisbon on Monday evening. Other steps presented by the premier include a 2% limit for rent increases in 2023 and extra payments for pensioners in October.

The measures announced by the government so far in 2022 to help families and companies face higher prices total 4 billion euros ($4 billion), according to Costa. Earlier this year the government took other steps including reducing fuel tax and lowering the electricity network access tariff. Like Spain, Portugal has introduced a cap on the price of natural gas used to generate electricity.

Costa won an early general election in January and his Socialist government is now backed by an absolute majority in parliament.

See also: Germany Unveils $65 Billion Relief to Tame Cost of Living Crisis

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.