Charting the Global Economy: Growth Moderates Further in China
China’s economy continues to cool as the nation’s housing slump intensifies, while supply-chain bottlenecks are keeping a tight grip on the recoveries in the U.S. and Europe.
A combination of raw material inflation and weak consumer spending has made the third quarter a brutal period for China’s biggest companies, with property, agriculture and power generation sectors set to show the worst plunges in profit.
(Bloomberg) -- The broader economic factors that have been fueling the post-pandemic commodity boom are fading, says Fitch Ratings Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to close two Houston-area office towers after a raft of of unprecedented job cuts and employee departures over the past year and a half.
Buying a home in Nova Scotia may soon be more expensive for people from outside the province.
Oct 21, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Democrats lobbed fresh attacks on private equity firms Thursday, blaming the industry for driving up rental costs and contributing to America’s affordable housing shortage.
Investors that scooped up cheap properties following the 2008 financial crisis are renting them out at unfair prices and neglecting residents and the communities they live in, according to Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee.
“Private equity is all about the quick buck – everyone else be damned,” Brown said at a hearing Thursday. “Private equity profits depend on squeezing every last nickel from workers and renters, without any kind of real investment in their employers or their communities.”
This week’s hearing on private equity’s role in the housing market is the latest effort by Democrats like Brown and Elizabeth Warren to clamp down on alternative-investment firms, which the lawmakers say often profit at the expense of vulnerable Americans. Earlier this week, Warren reintroduced a bill that would require companies to disclosure more about their fees and performance, though the legislation faces long odds in a closely divided Congress. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the panel, defended private investments in real estate.
“There’s nothing wrong with investors putting their own money to work to meet the needs of renters,” Toomey said.
The Pennsylvania lawmaker also said that he opposes increasing the government’s role in homeownership.
“Private ownership is vastly preferable to the state,” Toomey said. “That’s the American dream after all.”
