(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic super political action committee American Bridge 21st Century plans to spend $140 million on advertising in the 2024 presidential race with a message targeting Donald Trump on issues including abortion and democracy in battleground states.

The ad blitz is aimed at women in smaller towns in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, three states President Joe Biden won in 2020 over Trump and that will be crucial to his reelection.

Among the group’s biggest benefactors last year were Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital, Michael Moritz of Sequoia Capital, and Deborah Simon, a philanthropist and part of the Simon Property Group family.

The campaign, which the PAC plans to outline publicly on Friday, fills a specific niche in the universe of Democratic independent-expenditure groups in what’s projected to be a record-setting year for political spending.

“We like to pick a geography and a demography and go full throttle with our message,” said American Bridge President Bradley Beychok.

That message will be a defense of Biden’s economic record and a reminder to voters of why they rejected Trump in 2020. Beychok said the group had spent the last year recruiting local voices in swing states — mostly women and couples — to speak in the unscripted ads.

“Real people from communities are the most credible messengers,” he said. “Movie-trailer ads with ominous music and a big negative tone — like you’re about to see a Jerry Bruckheimer film — are over.”

The advertising budget is more than twice the $60 million that American Bridge spent in the 2020 election, but Beychok said he already has $85 million in commitments from donors. American Bridge declined to name specific donors.

The $140 million campaign is the largest part of American Bridge’s $200 million budget. The group was founded in 2010 with close ties to Hillary Clinton and is known for its opposition research and rapid-response defenses of Democratic candidates.

Beychok said emerging third-party candidates would watched closely in 2024, as Democrats are particularly concerned about the effect the centrist group No Labels could have on Biden’s support.

No Labels has been laying the groundwork for a possible third-party ticket. American Bridge said it would scrutinize how No Labels is getting on the ballot and possibly file court challenges to a potential candidacy.

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, has stepped down from his post as honorary national co-chairman of the organization, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday, a move likely to fuel speculation that he might run for president on a third-party ticket.

