(Bloomberg) -- “Promising Young Woman,” a dark comedy about a young woman seeking revenge for the rape of her friend, won the Academy Award for best original screenplay,” kicking off an Oscars show pared down for a dystopian year marked by pandemic, social unrest and political turmoil.

The statuette for Emerald Fennell and Focus Features was the first of 25 to be handed out Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in an ABC broadcast featuring an ensemble cast of stars appearing in Los Angeles, London and Paris. “The Father,” a Sony film about a man suffering from dementia, won best adapted screenplay for writers Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

The awards show is typically a celebration of the big screen, but most people who saw this year’s nominees did so on streaming services at home. The pandemic dealt a double blow to Hollywood by shuttering theaters and interrupting production. But the Oscars soldiered on from Los Angeles’ historic Union Station with an eye toward honoring minority actors and filmmakers who have been routinely overlooked in the past.

This year’s show is running without a host. But in opening remarks, actress-director Regina King touched on the losses from the pandemic, while paying tribute to Hollywood’s never-ending ability to entertain and distract.

“Tonight we are here to celebrate,” she said. “This was indeed a hard year for everyone, but our love of movies helped to get us through, it made us feel less isolated and connected us when we were apart.”

The win for “Promising Young Woman” gave an early boost to Universal Pictures and its Focus Features division on a night sure to be dominated by streaming services. For the first time, movies that debuted online were eligible to win Hollywood’s top honor. An altered nominations process was just one of the changes the academy made to cope with the pandemic: The 93rd Academy Awards were also delayed by about two months, in-person gatherings have been limited, and there are no blockbusters among the films competing for the top prizes.

Netflix Edge

Still, some recent trends remain in place. Netflix was already edging out other studios in the award shows, long before its lockdown-era boost. It by far has the most nominations, with two chances to win best picture in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Mank.” However, neither is favored. “Nomadland,” a film Walt Disney Co. snapped up as part of its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, is expected to take the top honor.

Hollywood’s old-guard studios are also expected to take home big prizes. Warner Bros., owned by AT&T Inc., may grab awards in acting for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a movie about the FBI infiltration of the Black Panthers that first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan, star of Universal Pictures’ “Promising Young Woman,” is a favorite for best actress.

The ceremony is expected to show progress on diversity. Six years after #OscarsSoWhite trended on Twitter, the pool of nominated filmmakers and actors is starting to look more like society. Two women have been nominated for best director, the most ever. And more movies featuring Black leads were honored in earlier industry guild ceremonies, though a few that movie fans expected to break out, including Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” failed to secure nominations for best picture.

Diversity Drive

Expanding inclusivity is a key goal for Hollywood, which has seen awards programs continually lose viewers. Last year’s Oscars was the least watched ever, and this year is expected to be worse, given the broadcast TV industry’s loss of audience to streaming and the closing of theaters for much of 2020.

That didn’t stop ABC from selling out ads for the evening’s ceremony, which may run more than three hours. A single ad went for about $2 million, one of the most expensive slots in TV. The network promoted the show heavily in a bid to narrow the viewer losses from last year’s record low audience of about 24 million.

(Corrects plot summary in first paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.