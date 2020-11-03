Prudential Financial Inc. posted a surprise jump in profit and said it’s ahead of schedule on an effort to cut expenses.

The life insurer’s net income rose to US$1.49 billion in the third quarter, compared with profit of US$1.42 billion a year earlier. The company said it had already achieved more than 95 per cent of the cost cuts it planned for 2020.

Key Insights

Chief Executive Officer Charles Lowrey has been looking for ways to battle low interest rates, which have weighed on results. “We continued to reprice products and pivot to less rate-sensitive products,” Lowrey said in a statement Tuesday.

The company’s asset-management unit PGIM, which has been a bright spot, posted record adjusted profit as clients assets jumped 11 per cent from a year earlier to the highest ever.

Prudential said it now aims to cut US$250 million more in expenses by the end of 2023, bringing the total to US$750 million.

Market Reaction

Shares rose 1.1 per cent to US$68.50 at 4:34 p.m. in late trading in New York. They’re down 28 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close.

Earnings per share beat forecasts. After-tax adjusted operating income was US$3.21 a share, surpassing the US$2.71 median estimate of 11 analysts.​